HH SHOULD GIVE ME BILL FOR CHITIMUKULU I PAY BACK- SAYS PF CB BOSS

PF Member of the Central Committee (MCC) and Copperbelt PF Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda has asked UPND President Hakainde Hichilema to write a bill of the 20 cows and a vehicle he purportedly gave the Chitimukulu so that UPND can be refunded.

Earlier today, UPND Life President Hakainde Hichilema, through his Northern Province Youth Chairman Justine Mumbi, unleashed venom on His Majesty Mwine Lubemba Paramount Chief Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga Sosala II demanding for 20 cows to be given back.

The Chitimukulu recently announced that he has a dossier of how UPND life President Hakainde Hichilema will dethrone him in case he ascends to the Presidency of the Republic of Zambia adding that he will work hard to prevent that from happening.

The Chitimukulu has consistently complained that Mr. Hichilema has been sending his surrogates such as UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka, UPND Chairman for Labour Percy Chanda, UPND Northern Province Youth Chairman Justine Mumbi and Alliance Member James Lukuku to openly insult him and vow to dethrone him.

In a video posted on various media platforms by UPND Northern Province Youth Chairman Justine Mumbi, Mr. Hichilema now wants back 20 cows that he allegedly gave Mwine Lubemba.

Mr. Hichilema also says the Chitimukulu is ungrateful because he painted a vehicle allegedly given to His Majesty from white to blue.

Reacting to the story, PF Member of the Central Committee (MCC) and Copperbelt PF Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda says he willing to pay back as soon as possible as a subject of His Majesty.

“He needs to know that its a shame and taboo to ask back a gift from the Chief,” Mr. Chanda added.