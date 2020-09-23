HH should account for his ‘ill’ gotten wealth, says Macky2

Celebrated hiphop artiste Mulaza Mark Kaira alias Macky2 has challenged the UPND Leader to tell Zambians how he amased so much wealth just after the Privatisation of parastatal mines which he participated in.

Speaking on Hot FM Radio station, the artiste said Mr. Hichilema is running for public office so it should not be a surprise when he is questioned by the citizens on the role he played.

‘They said he benefited alot during the sale of mines while many Zambians were subjected to eternal poverty, and the question we are asking him is very simple-how did he become super rich just after privatisation?’ he said.

Asked if he is still aligned to the PF and if at all he still believes in the leadership of President Lungu, the artiste said he is PF by blood and that he still believes in President Lungu.

‘I’m still PF big time and we are winning again in 2021.’ he said