HH REJECTS MUCHELEKA FOR UPND SG

By: George Lemba

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has rejected massive calls from his members to appoint Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka to full SG to save the party from dwindling political fortunes.

Mr. Hichilema does not want Mucheleka as he believes that he sells information to PF Deputy National Mobilization Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM).

This follows a Vote of No Confidence by UPND members against Secretary General Steven Katuka for not growing the opposition party but contributing to it’s downfall.

Tempers in UPND have flared up following perpetual losses to the ruling party PF in Western Province where PF won five out of six ward by- elections.

Mr. Katuka had earlier dissolved the Provincial leadership in Western Province replacing it with Nkeyema MP Kapelwa Mbangweta but even under new leadership PF has continued to win by far.

Members have since demanded that Mr. Hichilema sacrifices Mr. Katuka for Mr. Mucheleka but Mr. Hichilema is adamant.