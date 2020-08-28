HH Received $10million For The Sale Of Luanshya Mines, Edith Nawakwi Reveals

Grant Thornton where Opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema was Chief Executive and Managing Partner(1998 – 2006), received an absurd and disproportionate $10m commission from the sale of Luanshya Mines, FDD President Edith Nawakwi has revealed.

The Mine was sold for $35million in 1999.

Hichilema later was involved as Receiver Manager on behalf of ZANACO where he appointed Christopher Mulenga as Receiver Manager.

HICHILEMA SOLD LUANSHYA MINES, HERE ARE THE DETAILS

Hichilema and Grant Thornton were instrumental in selling RCM(Luanshya Mine as a unit of ZCCM) for $35million to BINANI Group of Companies.

The lawyer in this case was Michael Musonda former Law Association of Zambia President and Deputy Chief Justice.

Musonda also was the conveyancing lawyer who helped Hichilema in the transaction of the house on Serval Road, Kaublonga, which Edith Nawakwi referred to.

Here is Hichilema’s other role.

In 2000, RAMCOZ creditors led by Zanaco took the mine to court for failure to honor several contractual obligations.

The court appointed Grant Thornton and Mr. Hakainde Hichilema(again) as official Receiver of the mine to run the affairs until a new investor was found.

Hichilema appointed Christopher Mulenga as provisonal Receiver Manager.

Hichilema failed to run the mine and resorted to selling smelter and Shaft Wheel to raise money.

In 2003 government repossessed the mine and sold the mine to J &W who later rebranded as Enya Holdings BV

in 2004 J &W officially took over Luanshya mine up until 2009 when they announced they were placing Baluba mine on care and maintenance .

— in June 2009 Enya Holdings BV sold its 80% shares in the mine to China Nonferrous Metal Mining Corporation.

HICHILEMA RESISTED TO GIVE LUANSHYA MINE BACK TO GOVERNMENT

When Government decided to repossess the mine from Grant Thornton because of strong allegations of abuse and over payments to himself,Hichilema declared a dispute.

And he only exited from the Mine in 2007 after selling more assets including Locomotives and other mine assets he termed where “scrap”!

When Hichilema sold the mine to J&W in 2003, they declined to buy some of the non-core assets such as Makoma Dam,the golf club and Pony club

These were left in the hands of Hichilema who was supposed to hand them over to government through the office of the Administrator General.

But after government dispute, Grant Thornton wanted to sell the non-core assets to recover more exorbitant fees.

For example Hichilema personally bought interest in Makoma Dam and the Executive House no 91 Datura avenue in Luanshya which is now owned by Chishimba Kambwili.