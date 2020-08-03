HH PANICKS AS SEER 1 IS HOSPITALIZED
Opposition UPND has panicked after their earthly messiah who promised to help them win got hospitalized last night and failed to heal himself.
Despite being supported by Seer 1, UPND has continued losing to PF which has well coordinated people uniting Zambia through visible infrastructure development.
UPND through it’s social media handles such as Koswe passed a message of goodwill after top officials held a conservation with him before he deteriorated.
The opposition party is banking on Seer who is not a registered voter in Zambia to make them win the elections.
One thought on “HH PANICKS AS SEER 1 IS HOSPITALIZED”
If it is true that Upnd is trusting in Seer 1 for their election victory next year then Zambia is in big trouble if Upnd wins the elections because Seer 1 is a self confessed agent of the devil.