HH PANICKS AS SEER 1 IS HOSPITALIZED

Opposition UPND has panicked after their earthly messiah who promised to help them win got hospitalized last night and failed to heal himself.

Despite being supported by Seer 1, UPND has continued losing to PF which has well coordinated people uniting Zambia through visible infrastructure development.

UPND through it’s social media handles such as Koswe passed a message of goodwill after top officials held a conservation with him before he deteriorated.

The opposition party is banking on Seer who is not a registered voter in Zambia to make them win the elections.