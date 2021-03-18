HH justifies his ‘stupid white man’ remark and he is not going to apologise

30 April 2013

United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has justified his reference to Vice President Guy Scott as a ‘Stupid Whiteman’.

Mr Hichilema said this because Dr. Scott does not respect the country’s rule of law.

He said that there has been a breakdown in the rule of law in the country ever since the Patriotic Front government came to power.

Mr.Hichilema told Qfm in an exclusive interview that the ruling party has no respect for the Zambian laws and the more reason why they should not expect to hear anything good from him.

The unapologetic UPND leader stated that he should instead be praised for asking the Vice President to stop breaking the electoral rules without remorse.

Mr. Hichilema stressed that there has been too much of the break down in the rule of law and that Zambians will not remain quiet and watch public resources being abused during campaigns by the ruling party.

He has since maintained that he will not apologize to the vice president stating that there is nothing to apologize about, but the need to respect the rule of law as it is key to maintaining peace and suitability.