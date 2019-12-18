President Edgar Lungu says he no longer drink Alcohol as his Opponents in Politics Hakainde Hichilema puts it.

The head of State says Mr. Hichilema was a wrong person to tell the Nation if he still drinks or not because he is not his friend in anyway way.

And President Edgar Lungu says Mr. Hakainde Hichilema will lose 2021 and 2026 Elections respectively.

Speaking to party Officials Monday, President Edgar Lungu says the UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has stopped even drinking water from his friends thinking that they will poison him.

The head of State says Hakainde Hichilema no longer eat and drink with friends but he will not comment further because he knows him better.

President Edgar Lungu says Mr. Hichilema must remain a business man because he cannot make it to state house in 2021 and 2026 respectively.

“The man (Hichilema) has stopped even drinking and eating with friends thinking that they will poison him! Why must they poison him when he has zero chances of being at state house in 2021 and 2026 Respectively? I will not comment much on him because i know him better” he said.

And President Edgar Lungu says he does no longer drink Alcohol.

“People who claim to know me don’t know me. Mr. Hichilema is telling people that i drink beer! Clearly he doesn’t know me because i stopped drinking long time ago” he said.