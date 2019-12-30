Former UPNd Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba who is known as GBM says he now beleives that Hakainde Hichilema is a stupid man.

GBM has stated that the UPND President will never win elections in Zambia.

He further added that he is aware of all UPND plans of which some of them involve violence before, during and after the 2021 elections.

Recently,HH hinted that he knows he will lose elections but also said it is Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) officials who have started rigging for PF. HH promised that all the ECL officials will replaced once he becomes President of Zambia.

But GBM says HH has fatiqued even his own members because he is stingy, selfish and dull.