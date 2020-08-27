HH IS A CHILDISH AND SEXIST PRIVATIZATION THIEF



By Chibesa Kalandwe II BA (UNZA), MSc (Arizona)

From the onset, let me categorically say that I would rather shove my ballot paper up my rectum than vote for this childish and sexist privatization thief.



Is this the man seriously vying for the highest office in land? nobantu, this is disgusting, childish and sexist. Is this surely the response that HH can deliver to Edith Nawakwi?



This is what HH lowly thinks of women. When they raise questions he has to answer to or address, he attacks their sense of womanhood. HH posted this not long ago. He has since deleted it. But as a member of the Screenshots Association of Zambia (SAZ) we have already done our job.

We have to remind Zambians that HH can never be good for State House. We have a sexist tribal bigot who holds not respect for other tribes or gender.



How do people like Mutale Nalumango even operate around this man? It must be a very hard life of pretence and frustration to think HH keeps you there as a National Chairperson because he thinks you have a crush on him.

But this is no surprise at all, HH’s brains are now as scattered as sexist Chellah Tukuta’s teeth.