HH In Serious Trouble As Bembas Replicate Southern Voting Pattern, We Need A New Leader

IF OUR party UPND ignores this advice, we will all come back to it and next year saying Batoka Bulls told us so. With the results coming from Mwansabombwe and Lukashya, we have no chance of forming Government with HH, we should give Douglas Syakalima a chance.

Kachito Polling Station

UPND – 0

PF – 745

Kachito Polling Station

UPND – 0

PF – 600

Going by this trend which we ourselves started in Bweengwa and Dundumwenzi, instead of voting based on the developmental programmes of the aspiring candidates and their political parties, we may see a system where people will vote based on regional affiliations which will disadvatage us because our party only has one region leaving PF with over 6 regions and the rest we share.

