HH HAS BRAINLESS ADVISERS WHY ENCOURAGE VIOLENCE ON A SUNDAY- SIKAILE

By: Sikaile B. D. Sikaile

President Edgar Lungu is discouraging violence but HH has never condemned it. Mapatizya Formular regional form of violence was started by HH but he now shares pictures of him teaching cadres violence. Isn’t that nonsensical?

We have never heard HH say leadership is from God. Seer 1 who publicly confessed that he uses dark powers has endorsed him but he never distanced himself. Zambia being a Christian Nation we expected him on a Sunday to preach peace but he is teaching cadres the art of violence confirming that UPND is a violent party.