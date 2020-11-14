HH Fearing Nawakwi’s Possible Lethal Testimony On Privatisation Theft, Asks Lusaka High Court To Enter Default Judgement

UPND party leader Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has asked the Lusaka High Court to enter Judgement in default against FDD leader Edith Nawakwi. This is apparently in fear of a potentially lethal testimony from Nawakwi in open court about HH’s involvement in privation crimes.

According to the interlocutory judgement in default of defence filed in the Lusaka High Court, Mr Hichilema through his lawyer Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo and Associates contends that the defendant has not offered any defence to the writ of summons within the stipulated time.

The interlocutory judgement in default demands that the plaintiff be awarded damages for libel, be awarded aggravated and exemplary damages to be assessed while the defendant be directed to retract the defamatory words against the plaintiff in relation to the acquisition of the property along Serval Road in Kabulonga.

The UPND leader is demanding for US$ 3 million in damages from Ms. Nawakwi. However the submission from Mulambo Haimbe is defective because Nawakwi did already put up a response asking Hichilema for further details about his claim for damages.

The rush to demand a judgement has puzzled many and we can only wonder why HH does not want to allow Ms.

to take the stand.