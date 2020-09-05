HH Dodged Serious Allegations On The Corrupt Sale Of Southern Sun Hotel

By Pep President, Sean Tembo

(Paraphrased: Salma Cheswa Kapwepwe)

There were 3 allegations: first being that HH bought his Kabulonga house from Lima Bank which he was liquidating, second was that he undervalued RAMCOZ assets and the MOST seriously one was the third allegation that during the sale of Mosio tunya Intercontinental Hotel, as Negotiating Chairman, he had ignored higher bids of $26m, $20m and $10 and instead sold the hotel to a lower bidder Sun International Zambia at $6.5m, which lower bidder he was a director in and has remained a director in.

He focused on the first 2 which was Kabulonga House and RAMCOZ issue and spoke very cautiously and crookedly on the third issue.

HH’s argument regarding his sale of Intercontinental Hotel is that he was not a SHAREHOLDER of Sun International Zambia, which bought the hotel. However, the allegations are not that he was a shareholder but that he was a DIRECTOR in Sun International Zambia at the time that him as Negotiating Chairman for the Zambia Privatization Agency decided to sale Mosiotunya Intercontinental Hotel to Sun International Zambia at a lower purchase consideration of $6.5 million when they were other higher bids including $26 million, $20 million and $10 million.

HH did not deny that he was the ZPA Negotiating Chairman in the sale of Mosiotunya Intercontinental Hotel in Livingstone.

He didn’t deny that he sold the hotel to a lower bidder.

He did not deny that he was a Director in Sun International Zambia Limited which is a subsidiary of Sun International South Africa.

The summary of the timeline of the allegations that were leveled against HH regarding the sale of the hotel, which he failed to refute yesterday are that he was appointed as ZPA Negotiating Chairman for the sale of the hotel around July 1997 and that while he was ZPA Negotiating Chairman, he incorporated Sun International Zambia Limited on 18th November 1997 and in March 1998, he sold the hotel to a company that he had incorporated and in which he was a Director.

These are very serious allegations regarding his conduct in the sale of the hotel, which Mr Hichilema failed to categorically deny yesterday.

His arguments regarding the sale of the hotel is firstly that the Sun International offer came with a $50 million dollar investment promise. the Sun International offer was not the only offer that came with a promise of reinvestment.

His other argument is that the sale of the hotel is one of the few privatization success stories. There are plenty of the privatized companies which are operational and robust today, including Zambian Breweries, Zambia Sugar, ZANACO etc., and the fact that a privatized company is robust and operational today does not excuse the illegality that might have taken place in its privatization process. The third argument that he puts forward is that he was not a Shareholder in Sun International

The allegation is that he was Director.

Would the issue that Mr Hichilema was not a shareholder of Sun International but only it’s Director still mean there was a conflict of interest or not?

The answer is a definite YES. There was a conflict of interest. Did he declare interest or not. He didn’t, if he had, he would have been gleefully waving the declaration in front of the camera during his interview yesterday,

Does conflict of interest amount to a criminal offense or its just an ethical and moral issue?

Section 11 of the Zambia Privatization Act Cap 386 of the Laws of Zambia states “if any person is present at a meeting of the Agency or any committee of the Agency at which any matter is the subject of consideration and in which matter that person or his immediate family or his professoinal and business partners, is directly or indirectly interested in a private or professional capacity, he shall, as soon as is practicable after commencement of the meeting disclose such interest and shall not, unless the Agency or the committee otherwise directs, take part in any consideration or discussion of or vote on, any question touching on such matter”.

Therefore, if Mr Hichilema did not declare interest then he committed a criminal offense. what are the penalties?

section 48 of the same Act states “a person who knowingly falsifies any information or KNOWINGLY DOES NOT DISCLOSE ANY MATERIAL FACTS or solicits for his own use or as agent of any other person any confidential information relating to the privatization of a State Owned enterprise shall be guilty of an offense and shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding fifty thousand penalty units or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or to both”.