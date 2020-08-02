HH CONCEDES DEFEAT IN WESTERN PROVINCE

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has acknowledged that the mighty PF has taken over Western Province as a new stronghold.

President Edgar Lungu has united Zambia through visible infrastructure development and citizens are tired of fake propaganda by the opposition.

Due to continued losses, Mr. Hichilema months ago fired the provincial leadership replacing it with Nkeyema MP Kapelwa Mbangweta but even under new leadership PF has walloped UPND in an unprecedented manner.

In his message to console his frustrated supporters on Facebook constituency, Mr. Hichilema says the fast dwindling support will be treated as an emergency.