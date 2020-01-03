‘We have seen yet again the UPND leader celebrating a BBC Report about hunger in certain areas of Zambia.

In his usual style, he casts aspersions.

We ask where the UPND leader was when the nation gathered to pray for the rains?

We ask where the UPND leader was when the Moslem community gathered to pray for the rains?

The UPND leader is on record denying the existence of climate change. Today he wants PF in Government to say there’s no climate induced hunger in some parts of the Country?

Does the UPND leader understand why Government been distributing relief food? Isn’t it for the same reasons of hunger?

Sadly, we have become a country of negativity, even where there’s no need to be – thanks to the Opposition!’