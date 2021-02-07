HH betrays loyal members, settles for Elias Munshya as running mate – source

Latest information reaching us is that UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has settled on outsider Elias Munshya to be his 2021 running mate.

The decision has come despite having promised a number of his loyal lieutenants the same position. Jack Mwiimbu for example who is the Chairperson for Legal Affairs has single handedly choreographed the UPND General Assembly from an elective meeting into a formality process where Hichilema will hand pick everyone.

Mwiimbu did this with hopes that Hichilema will this time around live up to his promise of appointing him running mate. Alas, he too has been dribbled.

HH’s preferred choice Elias Munshya according to him brings more to the table as he is Lozi and grew up on the Copperbelt, two regions in which the UPND has lost a lot of support lately.

