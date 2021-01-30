HH Betrayed Me – Kambwili

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has confided in close relatives that he has decided to take time off from active politics to reflect on his next political moves because according to him, HH is the one who betrayed him and instructed UPND lawyers Keith Mwemba and Gilbert Phiri to withdraw legal representation at last minute and later demand huge legal fees despite having earlier agreed that Opposition Alliance Partners would get legal services pro Bono (free of charge).

Our source has revealed that Kambwili is actually very much ready to rejoin the PF or at the least break away from the Alliance. “Kambwili and the NDC are technically out of the alliance because Kambwili feels betrayed by HH and he can’t trust HH anymore” the inside NDC source disclosed.

More on this story as it unfolds.