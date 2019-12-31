Pictures by: Russell Ngwira
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Magoba Ward Councilor Ms Buumba Malambo as Vice President following Geoffrey Mwamba’s defection to the ruling PF.
Mazabuka Central MP Garry Nkombo has also been appointed Secretary General taking over from Steven Katuka.
Choma Central MP Cornelius Mweetwa has been appointed National Chairperson taking over from Mutale Nalumango.
Wilson Pondamali has been appointed Presidential photographer taking over from Brian Mwiinga.
The changes come after today’s press briefing by Mr. Hichilema.
But Ms Nalumango says she is surprised that all the new office bearers are from Southern Province and appointments are being done without a national convention.
