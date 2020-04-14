HH AND THE BP ZAMBIA PLC PENSION SCAM

BREAKING THE SILENCE

Preamble:

When truth is placed before the naked sight of the citizens, no amount of manipulation can work.

This article will push political and ethical standards to a very high level in this country. It will test standards and re-establish truth finally resetting authority in people through established ethical practice and move off from personal power. It will distant firms and individuals from relying on brutal financial powers.

And people will stop the stupidity of thinking that all Zambians are so stupid they cannot perceive criminal manipulation of our governance institutions.

My names are Expendito Chipasha Chipalo. I am the lead Plaintiff of 236 former BP Zambia Pension employees who have been fighting for their pensions for the last 27 years; firstly through

negotiation with the company, secondly through appeals to the Pension and Insurance Authority and finally through the Zambian High Court, Supreme Court of Zambia, Assessment Court, back to the Supreme Court and then second Assessment hearing which is still in progress.

I have today, the 4TH Day of April 2020 decided to break my silence for a host of reasons; the first being the fact that I am the best informed about the issue and I am not immortal and can expire any time; dead people don’t speak, secondly, allegations going around the country accusing me of receiving a bribe from the company to drug the matter in court until everyone of the Plaintiffs dies.

*Thirdly, the failure by Mr. Hakainde Sammy Hichilema to answer questions that have been posed to him on this issue on several occasions.

This article will explain his involvement and the impunity with which he continues to interfere in the matter through proxies. I will also in the process expose the schemers of the massive pension fraud; that is the individuals and companies involved.

I will try as much as possible to enumerate the events chronologically except in situations where it

may not be practical to stick to the timelines.

There was once a BP Zambia PLC Final Salary Staff Pension Scheme. It was managed by the Zambia State Insurance Corporation from 1977 to December 1994. The management of the scheme was moved to Saturnia Regna Pension Trust Fund administered by Anglo American Central Africa Limited Financial Services Division on 1 January 1995 with a promise of better benefits for the members.

Between 1992 and 1999, a large number of the members were retrenched and paid their own contributions which was equivalent to one third of their entitlement. The managers of the Saturnia Regna Pension Trust Fund wrote a letter on 28 July 1999 stating that the employer’s contribution would be paid to the members at age 55 or earlier death. Then a month later, on August 30 1999, the same fund managers wrote letters informing all the members that they had no further benefits left in the scheme. This was a crude theft of pension benefits.

This letter raised the alarm. There was no clause in the pension scheme rules, in the Pension Scheme Regulation Act or in the Income Tax Act which allowed an employer or fund manager to withhold, discount or withdraw a member’s benefits other than on grounds of a serious offence such as theft of employer’s funds or murder.

We engaged the company, BP Zambia PLC, in negotiations for two years and we agreed to establish The BP Zambia Pension Trust to which the benefits that were Actuarially determined by consultants that were hired by BP Africa on instructions from BP International would be transferred. We wanted

to move our funds because we had lost confidence or faith in Saturnia Regna Pension Trust Fund.

At the beginning of July 2002, the company reneged on the agreement and on 22 July 2002, we took the matter to court.

During the time that we were holding negotiations, I was offered a bribe of an offshore account with an undisclosed sums of money. The agent who offered the bribe stated that he was representing the Chairman; he never told me which chairman. I have now decided to break my silence and disclose this attempt to corrupt me.

I refused the offer on two occasions. The first time was at Papa’s Restaurant in Sandton, South Africa and the second time, the offer was made in Lusaka. I flatly refused to betray my fellow Zambians.

Later on, this agent was overheard by members of my negotiation team telling the BP Zambia PLCmanagement that the “leader of the complainants is very stubborn”.

I am revealing this for the first time; it is this stupid attempt to bribe me which convinced me that we had a good case and history has this far proven me right.

Zambian courts have passed four favourable judgments; 18 October 2010 in the High Court of Zambia, 26 February 2014 in the Supreme Court of Zambia, 4 April 2016 in the Deputy Registrar’s

Assessment and 18 December 2018 for the second time in the Supreme Court of Zambia.

Many people have started asking why the benefits have not been paid after 18 years of litigation and four clear judgments. The answer is that there is a conspiracy involving British Petroleum, Anglo American (which is the founder and controller of the Saturnia Regna Pension Trust Fund), Puma Energy Corporation and Hakainde Hichilema and his partners.*

The conspiracy to defraud the country and its citizens out of the valuable pension benefits can also be traced to the Purchase and Sale Agreement between BP Africa and Puma Energy Ireland. The sale took place while the case was in court but it was not disclosed in the agreement. BP Africa stated that all was well in the pension scheme and that there were no known claims.

The interference in the matter before the Zambian courts started in 2014 soon after the firstjudgment of the Supreme Court of Zambia. The defence lawyers for BP Zambia which at that time

had already become Puma Energy Zambia were replaced by Michael Musonda Mundashi of Mulenga Mundashi Legal Practitioners.

Mr. Mundashi is a director/shareholder in Sanlam Zambia. The other shareholders are Hakainde Hichilema, Munakupya Hantuba and Valentine Chitalu who hold shares through their company Tiyende Consortium. Anglo American holds shares through Sanlam Emerging Markets.

When the case went to assessment in 2015; the managers of the Saturnia Regna Pension Trust Fund,Benefits Consulting Services Limited, Collina Halwaampa and Bryson Hamanzuka joined the matter as witnesses on behalf of Puma Energy Zambia.

Benefits Consulting Services Limited (Bencon) is owned by Hakainde Hichilema, Munakupya Hantuba

and Valentine Chitalu through Menel Management Services Limited. The other partner is Botswana Insurance Fund Managers which represents Anglo American.

The involvement of Bencon as witnesses on behalf Puma Energy was a clear case of corruption; a fund manager owes a fiduciary duty to the members of a pension scheme and cannot give evidence against such a member. Mr Hamanzuka and Mrs Halwaampa prepared a document which alleged that we owed Saturnia Regna Pension Trust Fund money without producing proof of the debt before the court.

Mrs Halwaampa in cross examination during the assessment hearing further alleged that we had withdrawn from the scheme. Challenged to produce the withdrawal forms, she said she had not brought them to court because the court had not requested for them. The matter has been in court for 18 years and they have never produced any evidence of voluntary withdrawal by any of the

Plaintiffs.

Bencon claimed that the total amount due to all the Plaintiffs was ZMW1.26 million but the Deputy Registrar after assessment put the total amount due to the 235 former BP Zambia employees at ZMW26.1 million.

The company appealed against the assessment judgment to the Supreme Court of Zambia. The lawyers who were ostensibly representing Puma Energy Zambia started using dirty tactics to derail or delay the matter.

They filed the appeal without the Heads of Argument as required by law. An appeal filed in the Supreme Court of Zambia can only be considered valid if it is lodged with the Heads of Argument. It therefore raises issues of corruption when an appeal is filed without Heads of Argument. This defective appeal must have been filed under such circumstances.

At the same time, the Record of Appeal itself was incomplete. It did not carry our bundle of documents. After I discovered the absence of our documents from the Record of Appeal, I brought it to the attention of our lawyer and I was shocked to learn that the entire 151 page document had gone missing from Mundashi and Company as well as from our lawyers.

These dirty tactics we later discovered were aimed at delaying the hearing of the matter until after the Presidential and General Elections of August 2016. I pressurised our lawyers to file for dismissal of the appeal in June 2016 and the following month, July 2016 Mulenga Mundashi Legal Practitioners filed the Heads of Argument which then miraculously disappeared from the file.

*Mr. Hichilema lost the elections in August 2016 and on 23 September 2016, the Heads of Argument were placed back on the file with the month of July crossed out with pen and September written over it. I have copies of this foolish document!

During this period I wrote an article warning that a weak judiciary would lead to chaos in Zambia. I was summoned to the Supreme Court of Zambia to explain what I meant by the allegations I had made in the article, I courageously argued my points and the court was surprised to hear what was going in relation to our case.

Our new lawyers then filed a Supplementary Record of Appeal as well as a Cross Appeal and our case was cause listed for the next available sitting of the Supreme Court which took place in Ndola on 18 December 2018.

The Supreme Court ruled that the matter should go back to assessment for the second time and that a qualified Actuary should be appointed to compute the benefits due to the respondents (the former BP Zambia PLC employees). The Supreme Court ordered the Registrar to invoke Order XXIII of the Rules of the High Court to appoint an Actuary as referee.

We filed our Summons to Assess Pension Benefits in June 2019. Puma Energy Zambia filed their Affidavit in Opposition in July 2019 and Bencon is involved once again and yet they are not qualified Actuaries.

The decision by Puma Energy to involve Bencon despite the Supreme Court ruling proves our

suspicions of a conspiracy involving the shareholders of Bencon; Anglo American, Hakainde Hichilema, Munakupya Hantuba and Valentine Chitalu as working with BP International and Puma

Energy. It is, to say the least, a very stupid conspiracy; even a kindergarten child can notice the scheming and desperation to steal the pension money at all cost.

The order of the Supreme Court is that an Actuary must compute the benefits and Bencon are not Actuaries but fund managers. Puma and BP should have gone to an Actuary to quantify the claim and settle the bill but instead they involve Bencon just to throw a spanner in the process.

The same old tactics are back at play, they want to delay the matter until the 2021 elections. Their strategy revolves around Hichilema becoming president of the Republic of Zambia. What they plan to do with “President” Hichilema cannot be expected to be pleasant to the plaintiffs in this long running matter.

There is adequate documentary proof that Hakainde Hichilema is at the centre of the strategy. A trail of all the companies involved in the impediment of settling the liability by BP and Puma is leading to HH.

Additionally, BP and Puma Energy know how much they are supposed to pay but they would rather choose to use a small percentage of what they owe to sponsor a political party which would protect

their interest. They would even prefer to cause chaos in the country rather than pay proper benefits to black slaves!

We are witnessing a very toxic relationship which could destroy the peace we so cherish as a national value. There are plenty of incidents of civil strife sponsored by multinationals using

indigenous people as surrogates in world history. Are we next candidate in Africa?

Country men and women, the irony of this case is that, I, a pauper with nothing to my name refused a bribe to betray my fellow Zambians. But the most “successful” businessman in Zambia and leader of the largest opposition party has agreed to participate in a scheme to steal the pension benefits of poor Zambians with foreign entities. At what price is he doing so?

Can any normal human being derive pleasure from other people’s suffering? No that is a sickness, it’s not success. Only people surrounded by darkness derive joy from sadism.

A total of 97 of the 235 litigants have died since the matter went to court, I may also disappear from the face of the earth very soon. My parting appeal to you all is that you should give support to my colleagues and our fight for justice even when I am gone and are no longer able to speak to you.

Expendito Chipasha Chipalo

Foot note:

_There were six senior managers in BP Zambia, two were from southern province, two from western province, one from eastern province and one from northern province; the two from southern province were paid their pension benefits in full while those from the other three provinces have not been paid and are still striving to have their benefits assessed in court sixteen.