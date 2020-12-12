HH amassed wealth from properties of deceased persons can’t lead Zambia – Nawakwi

FDD leader Edith Nawakwi says UPND president Hakainde Hichilema does not qualify to be Zambia’s next President because he stole from the dead.

Speaking this morning on CHETE 89.9FM Nakonde, Nawakwi alleged that Hichilema amassed his wealth from properties of people who had died.

She said that alone disqualifies and render him not suitable to occupy the office of the Republican President.

Meanwhile, Nawakwi who is a former cabinet minister, (Finance Minister) to be more precise, once claimed that Hichilema benefitted illegally from the privatisation process which was carried out by the government in 1990s.

Hichilema denies the allegations and he took her to court.

The High Court ruled in favour of United Party for National Development (UPND) leader in the case where he sued Nawakwi for defamation of character.

The ruling came following the failure by Nawakwi to deliver any defence to the Writ Summons and Statement Claim, or showing intention to defend.

The court ruled that the Plaintiff be and hereby awarded damages for libel to be assessed.

The court also ordered Nawakwi to retract her sentiments.