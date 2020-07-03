Drama ensured at Puma Filling Station in Woodlands when the largest opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema came out of his land cruiser to slap a fuel attendant over a K10 change.

Tension started when Mr. Hichilema, after refueling for a full tank, demanded to know why the fuel attendant on duty was not giving him back the K10 change from the transaction.

The fuel attendant then asked HH that he didn’t eat if he could be helped with the K10 for him to buy even Maheu ,but HH refused saying he needed to use it also as he doesn’t have money. The young man insisted, the situation that annoyed the wealthy politician and businessman who then stormed out of his vehicle seething with rage. Mr, Hichilema shocked onlookers as he pointed at the gauge and reminding the fuel attendant to give him back the K10 change.

Gilbert Banda – Lusaka.