HH Against Appointing Garry Nkombo SG

With Stephen Katuka demoted to a position of Party Nation’s Chairman the position of Secretary General is now vacant and a majority of UPND senior members are calling for Garry Nkombo to be made SG but Hakainde Hichilema is against it because he feels giving Garry Nkombo powers of the SG can help him fuel his agenda of becoming the next UPND President.

HH prefers Jack Mwiimbu for the SG role because he is a loyalist and also an experienced politician and also long serving UPND member. On the other hand, Vice President Mutale Nalumango is of the view that Patrick Mucheleka be made SG because is he already deputy SG.

HH’s please advisor William Banda has warned HH over giving Garry Nkombo the SG position because he will became a Judas even though he may be suitable for the role. William Banda has since advised HH to give the position to someone who is not already MP. As things stand Patrick Mucheleka is the favorite to get the position.

Garry Nkombo has ambitions of replacing HH as UPND President and is secretly mobilizing his supporters within the party. It remains to be seen if HH will continue as party President in any event he loses the elections again.