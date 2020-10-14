HH abandons, ditches Kambwili
HH is around Lusaka but he refused to go and attend judgment of Kambwili.
HH who was in Kasama yesterday but came back with a private jet today opted to stay home and watch Kambwili go to prison, via social media.
The UPND leader was heard yesterday saying he has his own issues to attend to therefore he can’t be everywhere.
Albeit, when HH was in prison for treason, Kambwili attended his court sessions including the day he was acquitted.
HH and Kambwili are in an alliance where they hope to remove PF from power in 2021.
Since Kambwili has been disqualified technically from representing Zambians anywhere, he will be relagated to a mere cadre.
-
HH abandons, ditches Kambwili
October 14, 2020
-
Iris Kaingu Grabs 1,680 UPND Members Into PF In Mwandi
October 14, 2020
-
UPND Must Now Look For Another Possible Running Mate, But Maybe Even For The Principle
October 14, 2020
-
UPND Cadres Attack Mununga Residents As HH Returned To Lusaka
October 14, 2020
-
BREAKING: Magistrate Simusamba convicts Kambwili on charges, jails him 2 years
October 14, 2020
-
POLICE, ELECTORAL COMMISSION, STATE, MUST INVESTIGATE LINKS BETWEEN UPND AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA
October 14, 2020
-
STOP CALLING THE PEOPLE OF MUCHINGA PROVINCE AS THUGS
October 14, 2020
-
Dr. Martin Mtonga Exposes Ministry Of Health Officials Drawing 10 Salaries From Payroll
October 14, 2020
-
President Lungu Cautions Lusambo… “Don’t Use Your Committee To Settle Scores, We Will Remove You!”
October 13, 2020
-
MPIKA RESIDENTS DEMAND HH APOLOGIZES FOR CALLING BEMBA SPEAKING PEOPLE “BA CHIKALA”
October 13, 2020
One thought on “HH abandons, ditches Kambwili”
Learnt it a hard way, CK stop talking too much