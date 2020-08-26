HERE IS A DISHONEST CROOK AT 29 YEARS!

Editorial at Kwacha Times

On several occasions, Hakainde Hichilema has been offered a golden opportunity to explain or rather exonerate himself over the extent of his involvement in the plunder, the stealing that characterized privatization in Zambia.

Recently on QFM interview with DJ Showstar, when challenged about his involvement into privatization by a caller Ms. Mulenga, Hakainde went about discrediting her that she was hungry and suffering.Hakainde could not explain himself over the issue but went further to ask how a 29 year old could manage to swindle the MMD regime. Are these the answers which someone who is innocent from the crimes that characterized privatization can give?

Of course, Hakainde has nothing to say in order to exonerate himself from the plundering that took place in this country when mines and other strategic assets were being disposed of. Hakainde is as guilty as the word itself. The argument championed by him and his indoctrinated cronies that anyone alleging Hakainde stole $23 million dollars must offer evidence and take him to court is stupid. In the first place, this privatization allegation has haunted Hakainde’s political life and chances are high that the issue remains a determinant factor for his success into the next election. If Hakainde and indeed all his indoctrinated supporters were very much interested to win elections, all they could do is explain themselves in ways that those alleging their leader stole must see that the whole issue is a lie.

Of course, Hakainde is a big criminal in the plunder that took place that is why, he cannot explain or exonerate himself over the issue. Hakainde has no ways of proving his innocence because he is guilty. The only thing that he can afford to do is to become upset, incensed over the topic to a point of abusing those that challenge him over the issue.All the antics of challenging people to provide evidence against him are mere acts of dishonesty by Hakainde. For us, this doesn’t surprise at all because when we see Hakainde we know we are looking at a dishonesty character.We do know that Hakainde cannot fool so many people other than the first time voters in the next election who do not know the type of person they are dealing with. Hakainde is a dangerous conman, a smooth thief who is not patriotic to his country, but patriotic to Western forces out to loot Zambia’s minerals if they manage to instigate regime change next year.

We know Hakainde’s crookedness, his dishonesty from so many things which do not need much intelligence – if a little is all that one has.

Few months before UPND founding leader Anderson Mazoka died, Hakainde went to Nkwazi House to visit then Republican President Levy Mwanawasa. Costain Chilala took Hakainde to Levy to lobby for business and to complain that the MMD administration was denying him business on the premise that he was UPND. Hakainde swore to Levy that he did not belong to any party and that should he consider politics, he would join MMD. Three months later, Anderson died and there was need for a successor in UPND. Hakainde went to steal the position of President and when he was challenged by Sakwiba Sikota, the then Vice President of UPND who was the rightful person to succeed Mazoka, that he was not a member of the party and that he could not be a leader on that occasion, Hakainde said he founded the party with Mazoka. He further claimed he had been a card carrier.If indeed Hakainde was a card carrier of UPND and if indeed he was a founding member, why did he lie to Levy that he was not a member of any political party? Dishonesty!

When asked about this issue, Hakainde says Levy is a liar and a cheat. But then, listen to Hakainde when it is Levy’s memorial time. Listen to how he praises Levy as a person of honesty and integrity. Why does it appear that Levy is bad in one eye of Hakainde and good in another? Dishonesty!

We dare say, the issue of privatization is not a false theory that many Zambians have. It is true Hakainde is a criminal who took part in the plunder. His age at the time cannot be his best defense. Thieving has no age limit. Hakainde is a crook, a thief who pocketed $23 million and swindled Zambians. He indeed privatized the mines and took advantage of the good will which the MMD regime extended to him as assets evaluator believing he would be patriotic to his country.

If Hakainde could successfully swindle Zmbians at his then age, 29 years, what more will he do at his current age and when he is given the instruments of power? We can only imagine.