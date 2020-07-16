

Police in full riot gear kept vigil at the Lusaka Magistrate court as Health minister Chitalu Chilufya was appearing in court on four counts of being in possession of properties suspected to be proceeds of crime.



The Police lead by Deputy Inspector General of the Police, Bonny Kapeso have assured that they will continue to be present whenever Chitalu Chilufya is appearing in court if cadres do not stop misbehaving.



In court, Chilufya pleaded not guilty to all the four counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

However, Lusaka Magistrate Chief Resident Lameck Mwale has cautioned the Health Minister over bringing cadres at court amidst the Covid-19 Pandemic.



Magistrate Mwale has told Chilufya to tell his sympathizers to stay home because the Judiciary has got rules.

The case is slated to commence on 4th August 2020 and the state will bring not more than thirty witnesses to testify against Chitalu Chilufya.