Hakainde Escapes From His Own House Arrest.

By Rick Nchito.

Lusaka – 23rd April, 2021.

United Party For National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema is reported to have bolted to South Africa. Just a few days ago, the UPND supremo paraded his youths at the gate of his mansion in what seemed to be a warm up of the upcoming mass security guards recruitment exercises in the unlikely event that he formed government.

Inside sources close to the UPND Leader, however, let loose their mouths as they whispered to the silent walls that Mr. Hichilema made several calls to his party officials over several pieces of information he had allegedly received that he would be thrown into police cells, a situation his associates say he does not want to ponder, as it reminds him of his dark days when he was diagnosed with a rare fatal chasing disease in 2017 which saw him put in isolation at Mukobeko Maximum prison for 127 days.

“Mr. Hichilema alarmed the situation and manufactured a believable lie to us that there was a plan to arrest him, we had no choice but to dance to his lie,” disclosed the source.

For several days, the opposition leader had been on a self imposed house arrest at his mansion but lifted it the day following the night that saw the likes of Mubita Nawa sleeping in the grass oblivious of any imminent danger from snake bites or our perennial enemies, the Malaria causing mosquitos. That morning, he woke up from the comfort of his mansion to thank his blind youths for defending him and planned his escape.

The UPND leader is now in South Africa sparking speculation that he may be seeking asylum in connection to his self instigated house arrest leaving many to wonder whether he wants the national presidency to be handed to him on the silver platter in the same manner he got the UPND position.

