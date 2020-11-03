Gov’t Issues Out Empowerment Fund With Kayombo Getting K800,000 while Slapdee Bags K333,000!

Lusaka ~ Tue, 03 Nov 2020

Macky2 was today among many other artists presented with a K306,000 cheque under Goodlife Entertainment by government as part of the Presidential arts empowerment.

Other artistes given cheques include Sarafina aka Ba Kopala Laka was given 300,000.

Kayombo has also been given K800,000 while Slapdee was given K333,000.

Moses Sakala and wife Angela Nyirenda have were given K851,000.

The National Arts Council of Zambia this year invited applications from Zambian artists wishing to undertake business investments along the creative industry value chain under the K30 Million Youth Empowerment Scheme targeting artists across the Country.