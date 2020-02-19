GASSING: WHY IS HICHILEMA PANICKING? IS IT A CASE OF THE GUILTY ARE AFRAID?

SOLWEZI, 18th February 2020.

Zambians have noticed that whenever someone condemns the perpetrators behind the recent spate of gassings, the UPND are quick to react in a very confrontational and jittery manner even when no specific names are mentioned.

Only yesterday their Secretary General Stephen Katuka panicked over our National Mobilisation Deputy Chairperson Hon Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s condemnation of the perpetrators, even when he (GBM) mentioned no names

And now today at a hastily called Press conference, their leader Hichilema was jittery like a spoilt child caught with charcoal in his hands in front of a newly painted wall recently stained with black graffiti.

Shame! HH needs to grow up and act responsibly like a man.

If his hands are clean then he has no need to panic.

The fact is everyone whether UPND or PF would be disastrously affected if Zambia were to go up in flames.

It is therefore a shame that in his usual dictatorial manner, HH has been ignoring the groups of UPND members that have been exchanging voice notes and whatsapp condemning their own party’s alleged involvement in the gassings with a view to triggering civil unrest.

It is also a shame that UPND has perpetually ignored the voice of reason from among its sober members all because they want to profit from any catastrophe whether natural or incited.

It is also common knowledge that some of the UPND members were confused and disappointed by the delay and hesitation of HH to condemn the violence and gassings when they first started in Chingola.

The wicked panic even when nobody is chasing them.

Why is HH panicking? His MPs allegedly reported GBM to the Police yesterday over his remarks and 24hrs later, HH has acquitted GBM by stating that his former Vice President is blowing hot air. In essence HH is telling Zambians that his MPs went and reported Hot air. Why is HH panicking, Zambians must ask?

Lastly, we are calling on investigative wings to extend their investigations to ex-servicemen and ex-service Chiefs who have since aligned themselves with HH and Opposition UPND. What role are they playing in HH’s UPND? Some of these have worked in different parts of the world and are bitter against the current Government. We say so because the ongoing gassing appears to be well-coordinated and with a clear political objective to destabilize a democratically elected Government.

Whatever the case, nothing remains hidden forever.

Ends…//…

Jackson Kungo (MCC)

North Western Province Patriotic Front Chairperson