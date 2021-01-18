FROM INSIDE UPND | Infighting intensifies inside Hakalusa’s PR Team, as old members start exposing intimate details of HH’s plans and tactics

January 15, 2021, CHOMA

The infighting in Hakalusa’s PR and media team has reached a boiling point, with Clayson Hamasaka now leaking the names and inner workings of the rest of HAKALUSA’s PR team including the white consultants as well as their secret tactics and manouvres.

Hamasaka is allegedly very angry with Hakalusa after having invested 14 years of his life into UPND media. His leakages today are not accidental but deliberate. Hamasaka and his co-Admin of Zambian Watchdog, Thomas Zgambo, are allegedly behind the leakage of Cheelo Katambo and Brian Mwiinga’s names to Bowman Lusambo as being the admins of Koswe, another page run by Hakalusa.

Hamasaka is said to be doing all this because he is angry and frustrated over HH appointing little known newcomers and novices into high profile positions. Hamasaka is angry that not even his long time PR mentor Dipak Patel has been recognized with a senior Presidential appointment.

The latest leakages have been of details on how facebook pages Koswe (run by Brian Mwiinga and Cheelo Katambo) and Zambian Watchdog report to former MI6 spy James Arroyo through President Hichilema’s digital marketing campaign manager Henry Sands.