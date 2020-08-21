Fraud Alert: Ignore WhatsApp Group Bearing Labour Minister’s Picture

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has warned citizens that fraudsters are impersonating Minister Joyce Nonde Simukoko by creating a WhatsApp group bearing her picture.

Ministry assistant public relations officer Godfrey Chilabi has stated that the people behind the fake WhatsApp group are swindling unsuspecting Zambians on the pretext that they will be given jobs.

“We wish to alert members of the public that some fraudsters have impersonated Hon. Joyce Nonde Simukoko Minister of Labour and Social Security by creating a WatsApp account bearing her photograph. These fraudsters are swindling unsuspecting citizen of their money on the pretext that they will be offered jobs.

Police have instituted investigations into this matter,” Chilabi said.