FIVE FACTS ABOUT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA ON PRIVATISATIONS

By Tiza Mukuka Youth Advocate

1. MMD Government hired HH’s agency to evaluate the privatisation of mines. Act (1992).

2. HH then saw an opportunity to become rich and gave false information to government with an evaluation of $6.2 million instead of $26 million.

3. Government went on with $6.2 million as data evaluation provided by HH’s agency.

4. Behind government’s back, HH and the bidder shared the rest of the millions from $6.3 million to $26 million.

Experts would say he robbed a republican government.

Digest!