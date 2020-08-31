By Tiza Mukuka Youth Advocate
FIVE FACTS ABOUT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA ON PRIVATISATIONS
1. MMD Government hired HH’s agency to evaluate the privatisation of mines. Act (1992).
2. HH then saw an opportunity to become rich and gave false information to government with an evaluation of $6.2 million instead of $26 million.
3. Government went on with $6.2 million as data evaluation provided by HH’s agency.
4. Behind government’s back, HH and the bidder shared the rest of the millions from $6.3 million to $26 million.
Experts would say he robbed a republican government.
Digest!
-
FIVE FACTS ABOUT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA ON PRIVATISATIONS
August 31, 2020
-
HH Convinced Us Sun Bid Was The Best And We Went For It, Says Nawakwi
August 31, 2020
-
Why Hasn’t The ACC Taken Keen Interest In The Questionable Sale Of Musi-O-Tunya Intercontinental Hotel?
August 31, 2020
-
Explain Your Source Of Wealth, Sean Tembo Challenges Hakainde Hichilema
August 30, 2020
-
Nawakwi Revelations May Nullify Sale Of Certain State Owned Enterprises, Prompt State To Nationalise Industries Stolen
August 30, 2020
-
I WAS MINISTER OF FINANCE AT 30 YEARS-NAWAKWI
August 30, 2020
-
HH Just Answer; Don’t Threaten Us Over Privatisation
August 30, 2020
-
Manchester united eyeing Patson Daka
August 30, 2020
-
Privatisation Criminality Will Haunt HH’s Children – Chikwanda
August 30, 2020
-
FIRED BOZ GOVERNOR KALYALYA MESSED UP, SAYS KATELE KALUMBA
August 30, 2020