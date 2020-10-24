State House has refuted a report carried by Diamond TV, stating that First Lady Esther Lungu intervened in the release of Ms. Chanda Kambwili from Police custody.
Mrs. Lungu has denied the claims.
The First Lady says she respects the due process of the law and would not interfere or influence the police to release any suspect.
Mrs. Lungu says such an act would be an indication that the first Lady controls constitutional offices which is very incorrect.
She has since asked Diamond TV to retract the story and apologise for the embarrassment caused.
This is according to a statement issued to the media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.
-
First Lady did Not Influence the Police to Release Mrs Kambwili from Custody
October 24, 2020
-
Zambia Police formally Arrest and Charge UPND MP in Chinsali
October 24, 2020
-
Zambia Police Summons Two UPND Members to Explain the Source of the Duplicate NRCs
October 24, 2020
-
Kambwili’s UPND Lawyers Sabotage Him Again, Forged Application For Bail Two Days Before Judgement, As They Appeal Against Kambwili’s Innocence On One Count Of Falsifying Documents
October 23, 2020
-
Chilubi Voters Reject Bally With Zero Votes For Appointing Tongas To Manage Bye Election Campaigns And Not The Locals
October 23, 2020
-
David Simusamba Gravely Misdirected Himself Says Kambwili In His High Court Appeal
October 23, 2020
-
Notorious ‘Jay Jay’ Committed To High Court For Aggravated Assault On Police Officers
October 23, 2020
-
HH ‘STUPID’ REMARK ‘RILES’ POLICE
October 22, 2020
-
LATEST FROM COURT: UPND COUNCILLOR ARRESTED FOR CALLING OFFICERS SILLY AS ZNBC STAFFER GETS HARASSED FOR FILMING
October 22, 2020
-
Kambwili Returns To Court Today In Pursuit Of Bail
October 22, 2020