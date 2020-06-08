EXPOSED: President Lungu Is Right In Saying He Is Being Misled.

Home Affairs Minister, Hon. Kampyongo, has been accused of accepting a bribe in terms of a two storey house in Silverest from a firm building houses for the Zambia Police Service across the country.

The whistle blowers’ concern is that the image of the Head of State has been compromised by some Ministers who pretend to represent his national interests but actually lead lives that are contrary to the interests of the late President Michael Sata’s pro poor Patriotic Front advocacy.

How much is Hon. Kampyongo making as a civil servant today that he can’t afford building his own? We don’t have the power to fire anyone but if we were in a position to, we would relieve him of his position for the sake of transparency. This matter is not an issue of the party one belongs to but one that must make all concerned citizens reflect on the importance of having people of integrity in leadership positions.

If we as Zambians choose to blame political parties instead of culprits in cases such as this, we have then missed the point. To understand my point, you may wish to look at the party that wishes to form government next year, the UPND, and reflect on the integrity of the party leader, Mr. Hichilema.

This is a man who saw it fit to sell Livingstone InterContinental Hotel for $5m when there were bids as high as $20m. He later became the shareholder of the hotel that bought the InterContinental Hotel. Zambians lost $15m just from that single selfish decision by Mr. Hichilema. So can Mr. Hichilema truly fight corruption as Head of State? Your guess is as good as mine.

Zambians must uphold the issue of integrity at personal level to expect prudent management of national resources. So my discussion of “Hon.” Kampyongo has nothing to do with any ill intentions but discussing his unbecoming actions which are at the centre of the suffering of an ordinary person.

I love and respect the good intentions of the Head of State but I have the obligation as an Investigative Journalist to share findings that are derailing his efforts to see to it that ordinary people can have meals on the table. Only men and women of integrity must be in positions of leadership.

In the next article, I shall discuss how Zambia lost millions of US Dollars at the Hands of Hon. Kampyongo in the overpriced fire engines saga.

Mpandashalo Evans Mwewa

WhatsApp: +260 977 430702