ELIAS MUNSHYA REITERATES THAT NO COURT WILL RULE AGAINST PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY

Zambian lawyer based in Canada, Elias Munshya has published a third video reiterating his position that the question of President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility was put to rest in the case of Danny Pule and Others that was determined by the Constitutional Court.

He said Lusaka lawyers, John Sangwa and Kelvin Fube Bwalya may start a Court petition against President Lungu, questioning his eligibility to stand.

But the Constitutional Court is not expected to rule differently from their earlier ruling.

This is the third video that Munshya has emphatically stated that President Lungu is eligible to contest the 2021 General Elections as the 18months he served is NOT Constitutionally considered as a presidential term and twice held office according to the ConCourt is governed by the very definition of a term.