ECZ Chief collapses in front of Lungu and Hichilema

ECZ CEO Collapses!
Patrick Nshindano Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Executive Officer Patrick Nshindano has collapsed.
Nshindano collapsed while discussing with political party presidents about the current voters register.
Patrick was seen drinking water frequently and later while talking Nshindano just became numb and could hardly talk at Mulungushi conference centre today.
