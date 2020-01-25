I give it to him, he got a “MERIT”, just like ECL, congratulations to both of them. Don’t ask me what I got, I am just an average student, but qualified to hold the office of the President.

Anyway, back to my issues, my question still remains, how did Mr. Hichilema drop the name “Sammy”? What is on his NRC?

As a Presidential candidate, in all the 5 elections he has participated, he only declared Hakainde Hichilema, going by what has been announced.

And why is he reluctant to talk about his parents? Was his father called Mr. Sammy Hichilema?

These questions are important to the character of a person. If a person can’t talk about his parents how can we say he has a heart or respect for the elderly who are part of our society and culture?

Please let’s have answers.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!