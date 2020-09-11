Dr. Nevers Mumba Calls HH A ‘Prison Bound Rich Fool’ For Calling Him A ‘Heaven Traitor’

Those close to the former Tele-Evangelist preacher say he has a calm spirit while others claim he is a short tempered person. But from a distance, Dr. Nevers seem to be a stubborn brethren minted with a Goliath face and King Solomon’s smile.

There is a new twist to the growing ‘cold war’ between our UPND leader, HH and the New Hope MMD President, Dr. Nevers Mumba. Everyone is aware that Dr. Nevers Mumba provoked everything when he made headlines last week insisting that a thorough investigation into the 1990s privatization scandals was needed in order to close the chapter once and for all.

These sentiments seem to have angered our Bally as it increased more worries and anger within UPND. Mumba’s comments meant fueling public demands for a commission of inquiry that may see a possible prosecution, arrest and jail sentence against Bally sooner or later over privatization.

Last night, Dr. Mumba was informed by his handlers that HH called him a ‘heaven traitor’ when Douglas Syakalima and Patrick Mucheleka submitted their list of 8 influential names for Bally’s scrutiny and consideration on possible running mate. In response to his handlers, it has been revealed that Dr. Nevers Mumba only said he does not care about any comment from a ‘prison bound rich fool’.

Other political figures who featured on Douglas Siakalima and Patrick Mucheleka’s list to HH include Chishimba Kambwili, Felix Mutati, Linda Kasonde, Jack Mwimbu, Pamela Chisanga, Gary Nkombo, and Harry Kalaba as possible running mate

