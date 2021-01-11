DR. JONAS CHANDA : WHO IS HE?

Jonas Kamima Chanda (born 22 December 1972) is a Zambian politician. He currently serves as Member of the National Assembly for Bwana Mkubwa. He also serves as Minister of Health

Chanda studied for a BSc in Human Biology and earned an MBChB in Medicine and Surgery.

Prior to entering politics he worked as a physician, leading public health schemes in Botswana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Swaziland and Zambia. In Swaziland he became Country Director for Southern Africa Human Capacity Development.

He joined the Patriotic Front in 2005 whilst working in Botswana, and was appointed Chairman of Finance for Overseas Branches in 2007.

He applied to become a Patriotic Front candidate in the 2011 general elections, but was unsuccessful. However, after applying again, he was chosen as Patriotic Front candidate for Bwana Mkubwa for the 2016 general elections. He was subsequently elected to the National Assembly with an 11,700-vote majority.

After becoming an MP, he joined the Committee on Health, Community Development and Social Services and the Standing Orders Committee.

Chanda is married to Sophie and has one child, Tasha.

