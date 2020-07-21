DEVIL WORSHIPPERS CONTINUE WISHING PF MPS DEATH

It has come to our attention that an opposition aligned social media platform is insinuating that Parliamentary Chief Whip and Mporokoso MP Hon Brian Mundubile is on oxygen due to Coronavirus.

The truth is that Honourable Mundubile is at Memorial Park to witness the send off of our beloved Mwansabombwe MP Honourable Rodgers Mwewa.

Honourable Mundubile will later on contribute to the debate in Parliament today in honour of the two MPs that have been robbed by the cold hand of death.

It is sad that while opposition celebrated the unprecedented challenge of losing two MPs they continue to wish more to fall which is unZambian.