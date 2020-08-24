Denny Kalyalya Was A UPND Surrogate And Deserved To Go

EVERY administration in power world over employs in strategic positions people who align themselves with the agenda a particular party intends to pursue. Those appointed into strategic positions such as Bank of Zambia (BoZ) are required to conduct themselves in the manner the party in power wants them to operate. This is not to say, when the party in power wants to do wrong things, then, those who are appointed into such strategic positions need to abide in doing wrong things.

It cannot be denied therefore, that Denny Kalyalya was a surrogate of opposition forces and was out to undermine the Patriotic Front (PF) administration of President Edgar Lungu. For most people, Denny’s firing is an act of senseless contemplation by Edgar but beyond what most are able to see on the surface, this is the most progressive thing to do by the administration that is being undermined by its Central bank governor.

We had at BoZ someone who was seriously undermining Edgar and his agenda. Denny was not content with the job he was given – he wants more. He has been promised to be appointed Minister of Finance by Hakainde Hichilema, and as such, he has been asked to do exactly the opposite of what Edgar’s administration wants to do. Consequently, what suffers in the economy and the people that stand to lose when things are economically poor.

Denny was busy sabotaging PF in order for his new found friends in UPND to capitalize on the failures of Edgar. Denny held a series of dark meetings with Hakainde and his agents on how to make the Zambian Kwacha weak. He did so in the guise of adhering to fiscal discipline but in the actual sense, his actions were more harmful to the Kwacha than not. Last month, Denny was in South Africa attending to a meeting organised by Hakainde’s agents. Is this someone that Edgar should keep at the helm of BoZ?

We should not forget that, Hakainde Hichilema has not liked anything about what PF does. For such a person, you would expect that he would have a problem with any appointee of Edgar into strategic posts. Why does HH now cry about the firing of Denny? Since when did HH ever support anything that Edgar has done? This is strange. But for us, we know better.

Let us not forget that, Denny was plucked from South Africa, where among other things, he was a Board Chairman for Cyril Ramamphosa’s company. And we all know the relationship between Cyril and Hakainde – the duo have serious business partnerships and often than not, sit on the same table to plan how to capitalize from both Zambia and South Africa.

It therefore, comes as no surprise that Tito Mboweni, who serves in the government of Cyril as Minister of Finance has the guts to issue out stupid comments on the affairs of Zambia. In his twit, Tito promises that Zambia will undergo hell. Where does he draw this authority for him to say all those stupid things he is saying about Edgar and Zambia? Does Zambia and South Africa drink from the same poor of authority?

We all know how South Africa is not a homogenous country. We all know how blacks in that country feel that the country doesn’t belong to them. We all know how Whites take themselves, and are treated as a superior race by not only the government of Cyril but by its citizens as well. Of course, Cyril has not done anything to correct all this man created anomaly. Has anyone from the Zambian administration ever barked at the disparities, and worse still, the xenophobic attitude of South Africans against others? The answer is categorical no.

Clearly, Tito is fully backed by his President Cyril. Cyril is Hakainde’s mate in their greediness of capitalism. This is why, despite that South Africa faces very blatant status disparities, and Cyril’s policies are centered in serving the few well to do whites against the majority blacks.

