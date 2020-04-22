By Mwenya Mofya

4 new individuals have tested positive for covid19 out of the 322 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The 4 new cases include a 30-year-old medical doctor who is a contact of the deceased copvid19 patient from Chilenje Level one hospital, a 63-year-old man of George compound, a 23-year-old woman of Matero and a 52-year-old man of Kafue.

And the total number of covid-19 cases has risen to 74, 36 active cases, with 3 covid19 related deaths.

Giving the daily update on covid-19 health minister, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya says to minimize the risk of health care workers contracting covid19 through exposure in the work environment; all staff are being retrained and reoriented in infection prevention.