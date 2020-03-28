As government follows up and investigates 3000 travellers from COVID-19 high risk countries

Friday…March 27 2020 (Smart Eagles)

The number of laboratory confirmed Coronavirus cases have now risen to 22 from 16.

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya confirmed during the latest update friday afternoon that 3,000 cases of travellers from COVID-19 high risk countries have been followed up.

He said all primary contacts of the first 2 cases of the couple that came from France have been investigated with no positive Coronavirus trace.

Dr Chilufya said there were a total of 26 individuals that travelled to Pakistan and all were tracked and investigated.

He said a total of 264 suspected cases were investigated except for 25 which are being tested today(Friday) to finish the circle of the close contacts.

He said those that were in close proximity with the Luanshya case were all tracked successfully and disvlosed that two individuals are admitted to Luanshya in masaiti while the remaining 22 individuals are admitted in Lusaka at Tubalange and Levy.

“When we tested the first 8 contacts,it tested positive and that’s what brought the number from 4 to 12, when we tested the next 54 contacts, we brought out 4 positive cases which brought our number to 16,when we tested the next 72 contacts in the last 24 hours 6 were confirmed positive and that brings our total to 22” Dr Chilufya said.

He noted that the 6 positive out of 72 followed up cases shows that the number of of those infected is much smaller.

Dr Chilufya thanked President Edgar Lungu for the measures that have been put in place and emphasized the need to follow all laid down procedures especially all quarantine guidelines, social isolation among others.

“So Zambia is transforming its health sector to focus health security and ensure that the public is protected from health hazards and our economic development programe is shielded from the shocks of public health challenges” he said.

And Dr Chilufya has called on all corporate entities and other well-wishers to come on board and support efforts to contain the epidemic as he thanked all cooperating partners and business corporations for standing and supporting government in various ways so far.

He said this after Zambia National Commercial Bank ZANACO donated 1.5 million Kwacha towards the Coronavirus fight.