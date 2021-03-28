Cornelius Mweetwa Runs Away From Choma Race After Having Failed To Deliver Any Development… insiders call on Jack Mwiimbu to follow suit

UPND Choma central constituency member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has announced that he will not be re-contesting his seat after serving the people of Choma Central for two terms.

Mweetwa who said this during a media briefing Sunday morning added that he will dedicate his time to make sure that UPND and Hakainde Hichilema form government in the August 12th general elections.

For the last 10 years UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has championed an aggressive policy of expelling any of his MPs that chooses to lobby the PF Government much needed interventions in their constituencies and districts, by so doing starving much of Southern and North Western Provinces of effective representation.

Mweetwa alluded to this fact when he stated that it will be pointless for him to continue as MP if the UPND does not form Government.