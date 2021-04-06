Cornelius Mweetwa has been talking to PF officials on a possible plan of defecting

The United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson and the Choma central constituency member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has been talking to PF officials on a possible plan of defecting.

This came into light after Mr Cornelius Mweetwa called Mr bowman Lusambo to set a date when the two could meet.

Mr Cornelius Mweetwa who recently Announced that he would not be re-contesting his Choma central seat, was under threats by some UPND cadres and a known chief, threatening him that his careless decisions were weakening the UPND party and his careless decisions would have consequences at the end.

However Mr Mweetwa seems not to be barged by their demands as he has gone forward to engage PF officials on a possibility of defecting from UPND to PF which will make him the second UPND official to defect recently from the party.

The UPND has faced a number of defections after it’s strong holds recorded a low voter registration compared to PF strongholds and it’s believed many are most likely to defect once parliament is dissolved in readiness for August general elections.