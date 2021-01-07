COPPERBELT POLICE BLOCK HH

By Tinkerbel Mwila

Police on the Copperbelt have sealed off Kalulushi airstrip where opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema was scheduled to land this morning.

Mr. Hichilema was scheduled to attend late party Copperbelt Youth Chairman Ronald Manenga’s burial and other UPND officials who died in a road accident over the weekend.

Police officers were also deployed on roads between Ndola and Kalulushi.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda has dismissed allegations by the opposition UPND that President Edgar Lungu is on the Copperbelt to provoke the UPND in the province.

The UPND on the Copperbelt have alleged that President Lungu’s trip to the province is provocative in the sense that he decided to visit on the same day Mr. Hichilema was to attend burial for the late UPND officials.

But Mr. Chanda says the head of state is in the province specifically to check on developmental projects.

President Lungu is on the Copperbelt for a three day working visit.

PHOENIX NEWS