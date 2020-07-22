CHITIMUKULU EXPOSES HH’S PLANS TO DETHRONE HIM
I will work hard to prevent this from happening, says Chitimukulu Kanyanta Manga Sosala
Details in Daily Nation
Propaganda at best and when traditional rulers join the bandwagon then they being custodians of regional land and ethnic leadership are setting the stage for carving up Zambia as a federal nation or for a separation back to the Western and Northeastern Zambia entities! Now its obvious where certain politicians derive impunity to declare “NO GO” areas for some citizens! Mind you an unidentified seed germinates and grows as it is being nurtured but its benefits or dangers will not be known until it matures and bears fruits, it’s the process of picking and tasting the fruit that a lot gets experienced!