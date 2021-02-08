CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI SAYS “ALLIANCE THELIZ NO”!

The NDC leader Chishimba kambwili has clearly confessed that political alliances in Zambia collapse, because some Opposition leaders thinks they are the only ones who can lead the alliance’s presidency.

Speaking in an interview with Diamond TV staffer and I quote ” the Patriotic Front party will beat us pants down come 2021 August Elections because there is no Unity in the alliance.” End of quote.

“There is nothing wrong joining PF, when time come I will inform the people coz am capable of re-presenting myself,” kambwili said.