Chishala Kateka Rejects UPND VP Position Offer, Labels HH Sexist As She Launches New Heritage Party

RENOWNED Corporate leader Chishala Kateka, who was poised to become UPND Vice President for politics has turned down UPND’s offer and opted to contest the 2021 elections under the banner of the New Heritage Party.

Ms. Kateka posted on her Facebook page that when Brigadier General Godfrey Miyanda de-registered the Heritage Party, some founder members decided to re-register it under the name “The New Heritage Party”. “I am leading the party, I have turned down the offer from Mr. Hakainde Hichilema to become his Vice President. I wish to announce that we will be contesting the 2021 General elections with myself as a Presidential candidate, and we will meet Hichilema at the ballot” she said.

“Dear friends, fellow citizens, ladies and gentlemen, it gives me great delight to present myself to you in servitude as candidate for President of the Republic of Zambia in the 2021 Elections. I come with full support from a multitude of Zambians across the country through the New Heritage Party to lead Zambia to be a Premier Zambian Led Economic and Productivity Hub in Southern Africa,” she said.

“As things stand we do not have any credible opposition and Mr. Hichilema is a fraud, a trickster and habitual liar. His style of politics, his sexism and tribalism, these are all things I could not endorse or be a part of. I invite you to follow me and the greater family of citizens of this great country through the New Heritage Party as we join our hands, minds and hearts in restoring and preserving our heritage. Together we can and we shall make Zambia our Heritage. In the next few days, we will be making some momentous announcements about our party, vision, manifesto and structures. Stay close, follow us and invite someone in this defining time and season for our country.”

Source : batoka bulls