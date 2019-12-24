EVERYTHING that McDonald Chipenzi says will always be given a lot of airtime on Radio Phoenix which has become a mouthpiece of UPND.

He was among the first persons to defend Pilato nabbed in Livingstone for holding an unauthorised assembly. This is not the first time that Pilato had broken the low. Recently he was a fugitive having organised an illegal demonstration.

Zambians should take the antics and games Pilato plays with a pinch of salt because they are planned and well-intended to damage the name of this country.

He has taken it upon himself to champion negativity because he has nothing else to do to help the country develop.

While he was able to take off and seek asylum in South Africa many Zambians have nowhere to go in the event that something goes wrong in this country.

Sponsored activists have taken this country by storm hoping to achieve regime change, without saying exactly what they expect to happen when a new leadership takes over.

We have our neighbours to learn from that regime change does not equate to progress and development, it could mean stagnation and at worst strife.

Let us make the best from what we have been granted and make strides towards peaceful development.

CHRISTOPHER YAMBA.