Chilubi Villagers Effect Citizens Arrest On UPND Mucheleka And His Thugs, Hand Them Over To The Police.

Tuesday, February 11th, 2020.

Following violents attacks by UPND on PF members in Ndela ward in Chilubi Constituency, villagers pursued and caught up with UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka and his UPND thugs and handed them over to the Police.

The villagers were infuriated after word went round that UPND had attacked their family members in Ndela Ward this afternoon. Calm has since return to the area.

Issued by:

PF Media Committee.

Party Headquarters.

Lusaka.